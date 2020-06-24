Best Life: Surprising sources of caffeine

Also, just because you get decaffeinated coffee does not mean there’s no caffeine in it. A 16-ounce cup of decaf coffee from coffee shops, like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, can still have about 30 milligrams of caffeine. Other sources of caffeine include yogurts, ice cream, protein bars, and hot cocoa. So, if you’re looking for a late-night snack, avoid these to get back to sleep quicker.