Best Life: Surprising sources of caffeine

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Coffee is a quick way to jumpstart your morning and keep you alert at work. However, there are several other foods and beverages that contain significant amounts of caffeine.
Consume them at the wrong time — like before bed — and they could keep you up all night.
You know coke and coffee are full of caffeine … but did you know while one cup of coffee contains 100 milligrams of caffeine, pop two pills of Excedrin Extra Strength pain medication and you’re consuming 130 milligrams of caffeine.
Dietary supplements are another source of hidden caffeine. The FDA warns that the recommended serving size of one tablespoon for some dietary supplements can be the equivalent of 80 milligrams of caffeine.
Trendy waters may have a little more than H2O. Some vitamin water bottles can contain 50 milligrams of caffeine and the water plus caffeine drink, Avitae has 125 milligrams of caffeine… an equivalent of two espresso shots.
Also, just because you get decaffeinated coffee does not mean there’s no caffeine in it. A 16-ounce cup of decaf coffee from coffee shops, like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, can still have about 30 milligrams of caffeine. Other sources of caffeine include yogurts, ice cream, protein bars, and hot cocoa. So, if you’re looking for a late-night snack, avoid these to get back to sleep quicker.
Dietary guidelines for Americans advise that adults have no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to four cups of coffee.
