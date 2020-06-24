Breakdown: Why COVID-19 may have improved global air quality

According to studies, parts of Los Angeles which is infamous for heavy traffic and smog, has seen some improvements in air quality that can be traced back to the shelter in place orders due to the coronavirus. Prior to the safer at home or stay-at-home orders, air pollutants, including NO2 and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), was in the medium category. Recent finding showed that air quality had improved by 20% in some places. The Los Angeles area also saw around a 30 percent decrease in particulate matter polution. Particulate matter pollution also dropped by 35% in China. The weather may have also played a part in the drop as the weather patterns have been active and not so stagnant.