City responds to video of recycling bins being emptied into garbage trucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New questions about what is happening to the recycling residents set out at the curb in the city of Memphis.
A resident in Colonial Acres, who asked us not to use his name, sent us video taken Monday.
He says city crews coming down his street dumped recycling into the garbage truck, along with household trash.
We emailed a city spokesperson who says if crews find trash mixed in with recycling the entire bin has to be trashed to prevent problems at the recycling center.
But our tipster says the recycling bins did not contain trash and crews didn’t even look inside the bin before deciding to take it to the garbage truck.
