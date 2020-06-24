Clouds and a chance for afternoon showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but cloud cover is still sitting over the Mid-South. It will be stubborn to clear, so we will be mostly cloudy today. We will still see a few peeks of sun, which should help temperatures climb into the mid-80s. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible, but the best rain chances will be in north Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s.