Clouds and a chance for afternoon showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but cloud cover is still sitting over the Mid-South. It will be stubborn to clear, so we will be mostly cloudy today. We will still see a few peeks of sun, which should help temperatures climb into the mid-80s. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible, but the best rain chances will be in north Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 86. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 69. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although we will have some sun, clouds will still hang out in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi tomorrow. It will also be hazy due to the incoming Saharan Dust. We could also see an afternoon shower or storm on Thursday and Friday, but everyone will not see rain. Temperatures will climb back to 90 degrees Friday and it will feel more humid.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical Summer weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There will also be a possibility for afternoon pop-up storms over the weekend. We will continue the hot and humid pattern into the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.