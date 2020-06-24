Conway Cares: After 7 years without AC, Raleigh man wins new unit just in time for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer is just heating up, and those without a working air conditioner are dreading July and August.
That was the case for one Raleigh man until today.
Thanks to Conway Services, Michael Owen is getting a brand new heat and air system.
Owen says his air has been out for seven years.
Health issues and cancer surgery forced him to rely on fans and a single window unit to keep from overheating.
Owen says he’s thankful for the support of his friends who voted for him to receive this surprise.
“People care about me,” said Owen. “So it’s a wonderful feeling.”
Owen’s best friend nominated him for the Conway Cares contest. He says it’s the first time he’s ever won anything and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
