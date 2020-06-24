Grizz Gaming winning streak ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizz Gaming, the NBA 2K affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, fell 2-1 Tuesday night against the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.
Grizz Gaming entered the game on a four-game regular-season winning streak and is now 4-5 on the season.
Grizz Gaming is coming off a strong showing in The Tipoff Tournament, making it to the quarterfinals after going 3-1 in pool play.
Grizz Gaming resumes action Wednesday night at 6:00 against Knicks Gaming.
NBA 2K League action can be seen on ESPN2, the ESPN App and the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
To view Grizz Gaming action exclusively, access the command center on the league’s Twitch channel.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.