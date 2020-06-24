Hundreds of Memphis lawyers march to bring attention to racism in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds walked through downtown Wednesday morning bringing attention to the racism that has led to the deaths of numerous Black people in the U.S.
The march was organized by the Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association, along with the Memphis Bar Association and the Association of Women Attorneys - each group saying that they want to see an end to discrimination.
The march began at the Walter Bailey Criminal Justice Center where the group gathered at 8:46 a.m. - the specific time was chosen because of the eight minutes and 46 seconds that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck before his death.
There was also a moment of silence for the same amount of time.
The Vice President of the Ben F. Jones Chapter National Bar Association Quinton Thompson addressed the crowd before the march.
“Black people have been subjected to too much unnecessary death and violence, and too often no one is held accountable,” Thompson said.
Organizers also read the names of several victims of police brutality and racism, and Thompson presented a challenge to his colleagues who have committed their lives to uphold justice.
Thompson stated, “As lawyers you will institute more policies at law firms that will allow you to retain and hire Black attorneys. That means that you will actively engage in the hiring of black attorneys and at the same time you will engage in changing the culture and infrastructure of your firms and companies that have allowed them to remain too white for too long.”
