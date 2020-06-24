Lanksy Brothers stepping up to support Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis' Lanksy Brothers is stepping up and using its star power to donate to Regional One Health, at a time when hospitals need all the help they can get.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Julie Lansky tells WMC Action News 5 "The Clothier to The King" is partnering with the Swedish company "Happy Socks" to donate proceeds to Regional One Health Medical Center's Elvis Presley Trauma Center. It's the area's only Level 1 trauma center within a 150-mile radius servicing Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and beyond.
“When we tell people proceeds are going to Regional One: Elvis Presley Trauma Center, everybody gets excited,” Lansky explained. “Every year, during Elvis Week, there’s a push towards giving to the hospital and they do a big event, but this year, it’ll probably be maybe more virtual. So, we want to make sure that during Elvis Week everybody knows that, whether they can get to Memphis or not, they can get some cool Elvis socks.”
The Elvis Presley Trauma Center admits approximately 4,500 patients per year. They have “four shock trauma bays for initial assessment, 13 critical care assessment rooms, four dedicated operating rooms, a two-bed recovery room, 23-bed trauma intensive care unit, 12-bed trauma step-down unit, and 26-bed post-trauma unit.”
Lansky says people across the globe and at home are buying the socks to support Regional One, from England to the Mid-South.
“It’s not just the tourists. It’s Memphis. Memphis supports us and supports the hospital, and we’re very appreciative of that,” she smiled.
The three-piece, Elvis-inspired socks set is $38 for both men and women. It includes a commemorative box.
