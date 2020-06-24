Man critically injured after shots fired on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Interstate 40 between two vehicles left one man seriously hurt Wednesday.
Memphis police found the shooting victim at the Shell gas station on N. Germantown Parkway.
The victim told officers that he was shot while traveling eastbound on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten Road. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Impala and Jeep were firing shots at each other, while traveling at a high rate of speed.
As a result, eastbound traffic has been affected and is expected to be cleared by 8:46 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
