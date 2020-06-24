Mid-South business headlines: Carlisle LLC to develop historic Nylon Net building into apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new development is coming to the Downtown Memphis area.
Carlisle LLC is planning to develop the historic Nylon Net building into 210 apartments. The property is located at 7 Vance Avenue.
“Chance Carlisle, who’s the CEO of that company, said that they want to preserve as much of that building as they can, so they’re going to try to keep the smoke stack ... and a lot of that brick facade. And in addition to that, they would build a new parking garage and build additional apartments on top of that,” said Meagan Nichols, Managing Editor for the Memphis Business Journal.
Nichols said the project still needs much more approval to move forward and the earliest it would be finished would be in 2022.
Carlisle LLC has had its eyes on the property for quite some time, according to Nichols.
“And they just think there’s really an unmet demand in Downtown Memphis for luxury apartments so they’re hoping they can help to fill that void with this project,” said Nichols. “They also see it as way to connect that part of Downtown Memphis.”
The redevelopment will complete the district running from the old Spaghetti Warehouse in the south to One Beale in the north.
