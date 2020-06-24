MPD: Death investigation underway after child found not breathing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 24, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 8:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are on the scene after a child was found not breathing in Memphis.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of N. Trezevant in Frayser early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man told first responders his son was not breathing. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

One man has been detained at this time.

MPD says this is an ongoing death investigation.

