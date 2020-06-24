Rain chances will continue for some

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy but there may be more glimpses of sun Thursday afternoon. Saharan Dust is expected to move across the Mid-South tomorrow so it could be hazy at times. There will be chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. It will feel more humid and high temperatures will be near 90 along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.