Rain chances will continue for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will be slow to move out and for most areas, we will be dry. Some breaks in the clouds will be possible this afternoon and should allow our temperatures to climb into the mid-80s. Lingering showers and storms will be more likely in north Mississippi where a stationary front is situated.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in north Mississippi along with a northerly wind at 5-10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light to calm wind and lows in the upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy but there may be more glimpses of sun Thursday afternoon. Saharan Dust is expected to move across the Mid-South tomorrow so it could be hazy at times. There will be chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. It will feel more humid and high temperatures will be near 90 along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.