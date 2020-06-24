Sixth MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sixth employee for Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MATA, the employee was a trolley mechanic who last worked on June 16.
MATA was notified of the employee’s positive test result on Monday and alerted other employees on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown from MATA explaining the COVID-19 cases:
Names of MATA employees with coronavirus will not be released for privacy reasons.
So far, 513 MATA employees have been tested.
