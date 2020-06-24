Stalled front keeps the chance of more rain for some

A stationary front is draped across North Mississippi is allowing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop along and south of it. This front will drift over the area through the end of the week keeping the chance for a few more showers and storms in the forecast.

By Ron Childers | June 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:09 PM

TONIGHT: A few evening showers for areas south of I-40 and then partly cloudy overnight with a calm wind along with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower south of the I-40 corridor along with a light south wind and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers or storms and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloud, warm, and muggy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

