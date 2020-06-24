Tri-State governors list Arkansas on their travel advisory

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - If you’re from Arkansas and plan to travel to the Tri-State area, prepare to quarantine once you arrive.
Wednesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut governors said they will implement a mandatory quarantine for visitors coming from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
“We now have to make sure that the rate continues to drop,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo says the quarantine applies to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10%, also on a seven-day rolling basis.
As of now Arkansas is on the travel advisory list along with eight other states.
“The seven-day rolling average it’s headed in a trajectory that’s up statewide,” said Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Governor.
Hutchinson acknowledged there’s work to do.
“Well obviously we’ve got work to do in the state, and we’re going to do the work to reduce the spread,” said Hutchinson.
He also went on to say the state no longer has restrictions for people visiting and doesn’t believe it’s effective to separate states.
“A large part of the US economy that’s right now is growing in their cases and I don’t know that’s effective to say we’re going to start isolating the different states.”
Dr. Steven Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease specialist, says the travel advisory is reasonable and is not a new concept.
“It’s certainly reasonable and always has been to take into account where you are coming from, if you’re coming from an area that has very active transmission and we in this area are higher than some right now and it probably,” said Threlkeld.
