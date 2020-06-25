A better chance of rain to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light south wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with southwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, a southwest wind at 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
