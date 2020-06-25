Bonnaroo 2020 officially canceled because of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Bonnaroo 2020 is officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement on Bonnaroo’s website reads, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”
Anyone who already purchased tickets can click here to request a refund.
The website says there will be a virtual gathering on the rescheduled dates, “including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”
Bonnaroo officials said they hope to continue with next year’s festival June 17-21, 2021. Anyone who chooses to roll over their 2020 ticket for next year will receive free access to the virtual gathering.
