A firefighter surprise! Boy leaves hospital after heart transplant to find his heroes waiting outside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a really big day for one little boy in Memphis.
After nearly 10 months at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Lincoln Hopper walked, or rather pedaled, out the front doors Thursday.
Lincoln, who turns 3 in November, was at Le Bonheur since Sept. 7, 2019.
We first shared Lincoln’s story in March after Memphis firefighters from Station 7 surprised him with his very own hat. They would visit again with a pint-sized jacket.
“There is good in this world! There is good in Memphis!” said Angie Church Jones, Lincoln’s grandmother.
Lincoln underwent his long-awaited heart transplant in May, and on Thursday he pedaled his tricycle through the hospital doors to find his firefighter buddies waiting outside to wish him well.
Doctors and nurses from the hospital joined Lincoln’s parents, Chelsey Cunningham and Zach Hopper, and his sister, Lynlee, for the farewell.
Lincoln, we’re wishing you a happy, healthy life!
You can follow Lincoln’s story. His family has a Facebook page -- Prayer & Uplifting Words for Lincoln - Heart Warrior -- where you can see pictures and share messages of encouragement.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.