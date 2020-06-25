Fog this morning, hot & sunny afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to patchy dense fog in most areas along and south of I-40, including Shelby County. This could slow down your morning commute. Fog will clear by 9 a.m. and we will have more sunshine across much of the Mid-South. However, clouds will still linger in north Mississippi today and there could be a stray shower. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s.