Fog this morning, hot & sunny afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to patchy dense fog in most areas along and south of I-40, including Shelby County. This could slow down your morning commute. Fog will clear by 9 a.m. and we will have more sunshine across much of the Mid-South. However, clouds will still linger in north Mississippi today and there could be a stray shower. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 89. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72. Winds south 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Temperatures will climb back to 90 degrees Friday and it will feel more humid. There will also be a chance for a scattered shower, especially late afternoon into the evening.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical Summer weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There will also be a possibility for afternoon pop-up storms over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will continue the hot and humid pattern into the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday. A weak front will approach the area on Tuesday, which should give us a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.