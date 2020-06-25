Growing number of NBA players opt out of bubble

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More NBA players are opting out of the league’s bubble restart next month in Orlando, Florida - including a former Memphis Grizzly.
Los Angeles Lakers starting Guard Avery Bradley will sit out. He told ESPN his 6-year-old son could have experienced health issues in a bubble environment because of his history with respiratory illnesses.
Bradley’s absence could be a blow to the Lakers, who are the top seed in the Western Conference.
Family issues are also keeping Trevor Ariza away from Orlando. The Blazers forward opts out so he can spend time with his 12-year-old son. It’s complicated by a custody case that granted a court-ordered one month visitation during the league’s quarantine in Florida. This forced him to choose between parenting or playing with his team.
Portland is chasing the Grizzlies for the 8th and final playoff spot in the west. Ariza could lose up to $1.8 million by sitting out.
Denver All-Star Center Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in his native Serbia. His return to the U.S. is delayed while he quarantines.
He’s been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Jokic is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.
Pacers starting guard Malcolm Brogdon also tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he’s feeling fine, and can’t wait for clearance to join his team.
NBA clubs are headed to Orlando on July 7. The season will resume July 30.
