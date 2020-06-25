Memphis mayor signs mask ordinance into effect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 25, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an ordinance that would require residents to wear a mask or facial covering in public.

The Memphis City Council’s face covering/mask ordinance passed last Tuesday, after weeks of debate.

The ordinance does include some exemptions like if a person is alone and in a space not regularly visited by the public, or for any child 12 years old or younger. They are not required to wear masks.

A face covering is also recommended but not required for outdoor activities like walking, hiking, biking or running.

Medical experts say a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Memphis and Shelby County shows people aren’t following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks.

Failure to comply with the ordinance will result in a Class C misdemeanor.

