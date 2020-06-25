Memphis mayor signs mask ordinance into effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an ordinance that would require residents to wear a mask or facial covering in public.
The Memphis City Council’s face covering/mask ordinance passed last Tuesday, after weeks of debate.
The ordinance does include some exemptions like if a person is alone and in a space not regularly visited by the public, or for any child 12 years old or younger. They are not required to wear masks.
A face covering is also recommended but not required for outdoor activities like walking, hiking, biking or running.
Medical experts say a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Memphis and Shelby County shows people aren’t following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks.
Failure to comply with the ordinance will result in a Class C misdemeanor.
To view the full ordinance, click here.
