MFD hosts ground-breaking ceremony for new fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department hosted a ground-breaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 5 early Thursday morning.
The station will be located at 400 Adams near Downtown Memphis. Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department says the station will be able to service multiple areas of the city from that location.
Cooke added that this groundbreaking represents, “a progression from one era to another.”
Director Gina Sweat said, “Once this fire station is done, we will be able to better serve all of Downtown, North Memphis, and the continued development in the Medical District.”
