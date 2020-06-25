Mid-South business headlines: Rhodes, Baptist announce partnership to allow for safe return to campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents and students are anxiously waiting to learn what returning to school will look like for schools, colleges and universities.
Administrators are faced with the task of mitigating risks for students, faculty and staff and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
This week, Rhodes College announced a partnership with Baptist Memorial Healthcare to allow for a safe return to campus.
“About a month ago, Rhodes president Marjorie Hass announced that they were in final negotiations with a local healthcare group about ways that they could bring their expertise to the campus so that students and faculty and staff could feel comfortable going back to campus in the fall and going forward,“ said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal. “So they announced [Wednesday] that Baptist was that healthcare group.”
Akers believes this is the first comprehensive and detailed reopening plan that we’ve seen from an institution like Rhodes.
“All students and faculty and staff are going to be tested at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters,” said Akers.
Tests for symptomatic students will be billed to the student’s health insurance.
Classes at Rhodes College are set to begin August 26.
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.