Mid-South Heroes: Recognizing everyday heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All heroes don’t wear capes or ride away on a horse. So, while many of our healthcare workers are battling coronavirus cases -- our everyday heroes are delivering meals, providing rides, donating clothes, shopping for groceries and cleaning homes and businesses.
Some heroes are providing relief for heroic frontline workers.
VA nurse Ursula Jones was gifted a new hot water tank by the Conway Cares Healthcare Heroes program.
A small gesture for a local nurse who gives so much, both physically and emotionally.
“But it’s emotionally taken a toll on the staff as well, and we try to keep others lifted,” said Jones.
Other heroes are doing their part to not only offer just a meal, but an encouraging smile to those in need.
The smiles you can’t see those behind the masks. Young people are doing their part to brighten someone’s day and make a difference.
We caught up with Collierville High School student Harris Chen delivering masks to healthcare workers, suggesting that age shouldn’t limit you from playing a part during these unprecedented times.
“No matter your age, you can maybe make appreciation cards or homemade hand sanitizer to donate or if you want, you could like create a fundraiser so we can go through this together,” said Chen.
Donate they have, mostly their time. From safe distances, high school seniors with Jack and Jill of America delivered care packages to elderly members in the community.
“I hope they feel how loved they are and how necessary they are in our community,” said Kalen Ingram.
Being able to adjust lives, schedules and graduations is no easy feat, but Mid-Southerners proved they are up for the task.
DC Nelson hosted his own swearing-in ceremony in his family’s backyard.
Now, he’s ready to serve his country.
“Hopefully I’ll be an intelligence officer coming out of TBS, but if not, pretty much any job in the Marine Corps will satisfy me because at the end of the day I’m serving my country,” said Nelson.
We salute you all, everyday heroes. Congratulations for being this month’s Mid-South Heroes.
