Saharan Dust moving into the Mid-South, but no need to run and hide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year from mid June through August warm air rising over the Sahara Desert in Northern Africa lifts dust into the atmosphere. That layer rises about a mile above the surface of the planet where it is then carried west across the Atlantic by upper level wind currents. This year due to excessive heat rising off the continent that layer of dust is thicker, as much as two and half miles thick. The first wave carried across the open waters of the Atlantic and into the Caribbean where it created a dusty, hazy sky through the Caribbean Islands limiting visibility in many areas and even leaving a thin layer of dust on objects at the surface. The dust then continued travelling west into the Gulf of Mexico where wind currents have now driven it north into the Gulf Coast and the southeastern U.S.