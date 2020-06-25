Tracking a hot & mainly sunny Thursday

A stalled boundary will provide a few showers and storms for North Mississippi today. That boundary will lift north tomorrow, moving in more humidity and increased rain chances.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most locations in the Mid-South today, with North Mississippi seeing more clouds and rain chances this afternoon. Highs will reach near 90 degrees with a bit of a muggy factor. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: South around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow. It will feel more muggy outside thanks to a boundary lifting north and southerly winds. Scattered showers and storms will again be possible tomorrow across the region, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Lows will fall into the 70s across the Mid-South.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A typical summertime pattern will be shaping up across the region this weekend. Highs will warm into the lower 90s with humid conditions in place. Afternoon shower or storms will again be possible each day this weekend thanks to the heat and humidity. Lows this weekend will stay in the 70s both nights.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid on Monday. Highs will reach into the 90s to start the week with afternoon pop-up shower or storms, lows will hover in the 70s. A weak front will approach the region Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, this will give us increased rain chances across the region. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will reach only in the upper 80s with lows remaining in the 70s.
