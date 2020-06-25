UofM athletes, athletic department staff member test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Athletics announced Thursday three student-athletes and a staff member in the athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19.
All four are currently in isolation, and medical staff are in the process of contact tracing.
The university says their names will not be released nor will the impacted sports because of privacy concerns.
UofM Athletics released this statement:
“The University of Memphis continues to coordinate with local, state and federal entities regarding COVID-19 to reduce risk on campus and protect the health and safety of the community. Daily updates from the University of Memphis, including campus resources, preventative actions and more, are available at www.memphis.edu/coronavirusupdates.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.