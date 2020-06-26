“Clusters of cases” discovered in NEA churches, Gov. Hutchinson says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reported the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Gov. Hutchinson also broke down the hospitalizations and ICU beds by region.
The governor shows where people with active cases have been in the past 14 days.
Another graphic presented at the press conference shows cases involved with church settings.
The map showed two churches in Region 8 - one in Craighead County and one in Clay County. While the map, county and state health officials did not provide specific names of churches, the map did show that there were 2-11 positive cases of the virus reported.
Gov. Hutchinson said a majority of churches in the state were following health guidelines, noting those who were not have seen an increase in case numbers.
“That’s something we encourage our pastors and our churches to realize the consequence of not following the guidelines you can have a number of cases break out and you can actually have some very ill people and people can die from this virus,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The governor also said he was avoiding creating or giving directives to specific churches on the issue, but that state health officials are discussing the issue with churches in the clusters.
Gov. Hutchinson has asked ABC officers to report bars/restaurants not complying with ADH health directives.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the COVID-19 numbers.
