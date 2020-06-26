Kings players catch COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the NBA prepares to close out its season in the -so called- “Bubble” in Orlando, Florida.
Several teams chasing the Memphis Grizzlies are having COVID-19 concerns. Reports out of Sacramento say four players for the Kings, including starting shooting guard Buddy Hield, and forward Jabari Parker, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Center Alex Len also tested Positive. All players are self-isolating. Once the 14-day quarantine is over, they all say they look forward to joining the Kings when the season resumes in Orlando July 30.
The Kings trail the Grizzlies by 3.5 games for the final playoff spot in the NBA’s Western Conference.
