‘Listening on the Lawn': Parents, teachers rally against injustices in SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of Shelby County teachers gathered near the school board building Friday afternoon to express concerns about the upcoming school year.
Teachers united in a parking lot adjoining Tobey Field to address what they call “injustices” in Shelby County Schools.
While there are concerns about how SCS will re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and other concerns, the only demand three teacher representatives talked about with us, is a proposed salary schedule now being requested in contract negotiations.
”If you can pay contracts up to $650,000 to individuals who work in this district, pay the teachers who must do the work to raise the achievement level of all children,” said Keith Williams, member of the Shelby County Education Association.
S-C-S Media Relations told WMC Friday “the District is committed to seeking out and listening to teacher and principal voices as we plan for a safe return to school.”
There was no mention in the statement on the status of contract negotiations with the teachers union.
