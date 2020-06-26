Mask ordinance issued for city of Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Holly Springs, Mississippi has issued a mask ordinance for the city.
The ordinance requires a face mask to be worn in all public spaces and city employees must wear one at all times while at work.
This order is also extended to those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Kelvin Buck asks that you stay home except for if you’re seeking medical care. You should also not use any form of public transportation.
Failure to comply would result in a citation by Holly Springs police officers.
