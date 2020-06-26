Memphis man indicted for fraud scheme targeting charities, nonprofits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been indicted on eight counts of fraud, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and fraudulent claims against the government.
According to the indictment, 53-year-old Jaime Walsh carried out a scheme to defraud various organizations including charities, nonprofit entities, and the Peace Corps between June 2013 and March 2019.
Walsh’s scheme was to make an online donation to an organization, contact the organization claiming the donation amount was in error, and ask for a refund to correct the error.
For example, Walsh would make an online donation of $4,500 to an organization. He would then contact the organization, claiming he intended to donate only $45, and ask for a refund of $4,455. The organization would issue the requested refund and Walsh would immediately withdraw the money from his account. Meanwhile, the original donation made by Walsh would be rejected due to insufficient funds and the targeted organization would suffer a complete loss of the refunded amount.
If convicted, Walsh faces up to 20 years imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.
