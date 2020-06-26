Memphis staple soul food restaurant pushing through COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It takes a lot for a small business to survive in these uncertain times -- loyal customers, a savvy business plan and, for one restaurant owner whose very existence has meant so much to a community, it also takes “a tribe”.
Not much has changed about the soul food restaurant in the heart of Soulsville, USA.
”We are a staple in this community,” said The Four Way Grill Co-owner Patrice Bates Thompson.
The green chairs and matching table cloths still adorn the tables and the pictures of change-makers that regularly dined inside, like Ida B. Wells, still line the walls. But there’s one major change, no one has dined inside since March 19.
“And our customers want us to be here and they’re looking for us to come back,” said Thompson. “I just want to come back when it’s safe to come back.
Thompson says the uptick in COVID-19 cases has kept her from fully opening her doors.
She’s only open for a few hours on Fridays, taking pre-orders online for pick-up.
Her staff has dwindled from 27 to just six people and she’s lost more than 50% of her income.
Friday she learned she was awarded a $5,000 EDGE grant and one of her biggest cheerleaders couldn’t have been happier.
“I was really happy to find out Patrice had been awarded the grant, I didn’t know that until today so Yeah Patrice!” said Cheryl Pesce.
Pesce received the same EDGE grant a couple of weeks ago for her Crosstown Concourse clothing store, The LifeStyle Brand.
She coincidently met Thompson when she ordered some masks from her store.
“And I just felt her spirit, the goodness and I said you know she needs to be in the tribe, she’s going to be successful,” said Pesce.
She says the tribe is not a sorority or an organized group of women, It’s just a group of often Black, professional women who vow to support each other’s businesses.
The tribe is sure to place their orders at the Four Way Grill every Friday to help one of their fellow entrepreneurs stay afloat.
“COVID is a bad thing, a lot of people look at the negative, but we’ve been blessed to pull together and support one another,” said Thompson.
Thompson plans to extend her hours and days to three days a week starting July 19.
They previously announced that they would start dine-in service on that day but she says she will likely stick with curbside service.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.