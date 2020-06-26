More than 80 SCSO employees, 29 additional MPD employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Friday, 86 employees with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.
This is an increase of 11 employees who have tested positive since last week’s report.
SCSO says 55 employees have recovered from the virus.
After another round of mass testing this past Monday at the Shelby County Jail, two detainees tested positive for the virus.
In all, 165 detainees have tested positive and 161 have recovered. Four detainees are isolated.
Additionally, 29 employees with Memphis Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
An MPD spokesperson says 28 employees have been quarantined.
