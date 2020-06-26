MPD: Woman killed after deadly shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Officers are searching for information after a deadly shooting early Friday morning.
Police were called to the 500 block of Horn Lake Road in Westwood.
A complainant told police he heard shots fired in the area MPD believes the person responsible was a man in a brown Chevy SUV with no tags.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD has not identified the woman killed at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
