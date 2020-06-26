National Civil Rights Museum cancels 29th Freedom Award event due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum has canceled its 29th Freedom Award -- the museums top fundraising event. But the museum is looking forward to next year.
The event was called off due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. NCRM says the health crisis has taken a toll on the museum’s revenue.
“Revenue from the Freedom Award supports the museum’s operations and programming. The deficit resulting from its cancellation has caused serious financial strain and the need for general operations support,” said the NCRM in a news release.
But there’s also good news.
More than 30 donors have worked to contribute $725,500 to the Freedom Award despite this year’s cancellation. The museum says they are recognizing these supporters as “Freedom Keepers.”
“With the help of our board development committee, we made the decision to simply ask sponsors if they would still give despite this year’s Freedom Award being canceled,” said Museum President Terri Lee Freeman. “The overwhelming response was ‘yes!’ It’s fabulous to know that our sponsors believe in our mission and truly understood the financial implications of our not hosting a Freedom Award.”
NCRM plans to resume its Freedom Award celebration next year for the 30th anniversary.
