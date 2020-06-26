NBA releases new game schedule after COVID-19 postpones season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA season is back on, which means more of the Grizz! And by the look of the team’s Twitter account, they have been awaiting this moment.
The league released the new game schedule for the Memphis Grizzlies -- their first game, post-COVID-19 cancellations, against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, July 31.
According to ESPN, each team will have eight regular-season games to “secure their playoff seeds.”
Here is the complete game schedule for the season: https://stats.nba.com/schedule/
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.