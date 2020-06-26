County clerk gives update on reopening plans for Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department directives led to the temporary closing of the county clerk’s office due to COVID-19 and now the offices are working to reopen safely.
Last week, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert confirmed COVID-19 exposure occurred at the main office at 150 Washington Avenue in Downtown Memphis. That location and six satellite offices, including the Poplar Plaza branch, were temporarily shut down.
Friday afternoon during a news conference, Halbert says the clerk’s office will not be able to perform all of their core services because their facilities are not “ADA compliant.” Many services are available online with the exception of new car tags and driver licenses.
“This is going to be stressful, to not only to the citizens, but especially to the employees because we serve thousands of customers every single year,” she said.
With offices reopening next week, Halbert says social distancing is going to significantly affect the office’s business flow.
Halbert says she’s unsure how long the county clerk’s office will have to operate at this capacity.
The county clerk’s office has reached out to the state of Tennessee for an additional extension for vehicle registration and business licenses but has not heard back from officials at this time.
