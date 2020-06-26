Showers today, increasing humidity this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spotty shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area is dry and cloudy. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning around noon and continuing through at least 4 pm. There will be a gusty southwest wind up to 25 mph late in the day. With clouds and showers, high temperatures will only reach the mid-80s. It will be dry tonight with clouds and overnight lows will only be in the lower 70s tonight.