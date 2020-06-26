Showers today, increasing humidity this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spotty shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area is dry and cloudy. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning around noon and continuing through at least 4 pm. There will be a gusty southwest wind up to 25 mph late in the day. With clouds and showers, high temperatures will only reach the mid-80s. It will be dry tonight with clouds and overnight lows will only be in the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 84. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 73. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a hot and humid Summer weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100 on Sunday. A few showers will be possible early in the day Saturday, but we will have more sunshine and mostly dry conditions in the afternoon. Sunday will feature a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and it will be partly cloudy.
NEXT WEEK: We will continue the hot and humid pattern into the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday. A weak front will approach the area on Tuesday, which should give us a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. There could also be some lingering rain on Thursday. High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s for the remainder of the week.
