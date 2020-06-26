Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum set to reopen 3 months after pandemic closure

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is at 826 N. Second St. in Memphis. (Source: WMC)
June 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three months after the coronavirus pandemic reached the Mid-South, Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum will start the month of the July by reopening its doors.

The museum said it will follow all social distancing guidelines by:

  • Requiring all visitors to wear face mask.
  • Allowing only 25 visitors per hour.
  • Cleaning high-traffic areas throughout the day.
The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is the former home of Jacob Burkle. Inside are photos, music and the museum’s most awe-inspiring aspect -- a trap door leading to Burkle’s cellar where runaway slaves would hide before heading north.

The museum reopens Wednesday, July 1 and will operate its regular summer hours Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

