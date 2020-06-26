Tracking showers for Friday, increasing humidity this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances go down but the muggy factor goes up for the weekend.
Cloudy skies have blanketed the Mid-South thanks to a system that will bring scattered rain and storms to the region today. Highs will struggle to warm into the middle 80s due to the rain and clouds expected. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25+ mph. Tonight, the clouds will stick around with lows in the lower 70s and southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Few showers will be possible tonight as well.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. High: Middle 80s. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Low: Lower 70s. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It will be a typical summer pattern for the weekend. Expect hot and muggy conditions with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100. A few showers will be possible early in the day Saturday, but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower or storm possible.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid for Monday with highs in the 90s and isolated shower and storms possible in the afternoon, lows will dip into the 70s. A weak front will push into the region on Tuesday, which will give us rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. There also could be a lingering shower or two on Thursday. Highs will drop into the 80s for Tuesday through the end of the week with lows staying in the 70s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
