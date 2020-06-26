Tracking showers for Friday, increasing humidity this weekend

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid for Monday with highs in the 90s and isolated shower and storms possible in the afternoon, lows will dip into the 70s. A weak front will push into the region on Tuesday, which will give us rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. There also could be a lingering shower or two on Thursday. Highs will drop into the 80s for Tuesday through the end of the week with lows staying in the 70s.