Vince Carter calls it a career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Carter is retiring after 22 years in the NBA.
The 43-year-old sure-fire Hall of Famer played three years for the Grizz near the end of his career from 2014-17, showing flashes of the form which earned him nicknames, Half Man, Half Amazing, and Vinsanity.
Carter was NBA Rookie of the Year in 1998, made eight All-Star teams and won the 2000 Dunk Contest.
His areal acrobatics will go down among the best in NBA History.
