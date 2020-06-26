Vince Carter calls it a career

Vince Carter leaves Dallas to join Memphis Grizzlies.
By Jarvis Greer | June 26, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 8:06 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Carter is retiring after 22 years in the NBA.  

The 43-year-old sure-fire Hall of Famer played three years for the Grizz near the end of his career from 2014-17, showing flashes of the form which earned him nicknames, Half Man, Half Amazing, and Vinsanity.  

Carter was NBA Rookie of the Year in 1998, made eight All-Star teams and won the 2000 Dunk Contest.

His areal acrobatics will go down among the best in NBA History.

