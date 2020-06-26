A warm & muggy weekend getting underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower, south winds at 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms early in the day along with a south wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloud with a south wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
