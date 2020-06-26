A warm & muggy weekend getting underway

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.