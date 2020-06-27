Historic vote sets up final vote on fate of Mississippi state flag

“Look at the international news, it’s there too. Why is one state, in the United States, concern about the flag brings about international interest,” said Mississippi State Representative D-57 Edward Blackmon Jr. “It is so because of what that flag stands for. That’s not something we ought to continue. Where my kids, your kids, grandkids, when that flag comes around, they’ll stand at attention and all be proud to say that’s my flag too.