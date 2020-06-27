Historic vote sets up final vote on fate of Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Breaking developments as Mississippi lawmakers voted to extend their legislative session clearing the way for a second vote to potentially change the state flag and remove the Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi lawmakers say Saturday’s vote was historic and it sets up a final vote on the fate of the flag.
If passed, the Mississippi state flag would immediately be removed and Mississippians would be allowed to vote on a replacement design this year.
Saturday afternoon, both the Mississippi House and Senate passed a resolution to suspend the rules and extend the legislative session that was scheduled to end Friday.
The vote to extend the session needed a two-thirds majority to pass and did so in both chambers, with a narrow margin in the Senate.
This clears the way for a future vote on the bill to immediately remove the flag, which includes the Confederate battle emblem.
If that bill passes, there would not be an official Mississippi state flag while a 9-member committee is formed to come up with alternative designs that Mississippians would vote on in November.
According to the current language of the bill, those new flag designs would have to include the phrase "In God We Trust" and would be prohibited from including the Confederate battle emblem.
Here’s what lawmakers on both sides had to say during a passionate discussion in the Capitol.
“Look at the international news, it’s there too. Why is one state, in the United States, concern about the flag brings about international interest,” said Mississippi State Representative D-57 Edward Blackmon Jr. “It is so because of what that flag stands for. That’s not something we ought to continue. Where my kids, your kids, grandkids, when that flag comes around, they’ll stand at attention and all be proud to say that’s my flag too.
“We all want a flag that unites us,” said Mississippi State Senator D-42 Chris McDaniel. “But is it possible? How do you find a unified state by telling 65% of its citizens that they can’t be heard?”
Earlier today, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”
Now the eyes of the nation are on Mississippi as legislators are expected to hold a vote on removing the flag as early as Sunday. Although amendments added to the bill could slow the process.
While a two-thirds vote was needed to extend the legislative session, only a simple majority will be needed to remove the flag and that vote is also expected to be very close.
We’ll be monitoring the details and bring you updates as they happen online and on the air.
