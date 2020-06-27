LIVE: Miss. House begins discussion on changing state flag

Mississippi's state flag (Source: WLBT)
By Justin Dixon | June 27, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated June 27 at 1:27 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature began discussions Saturday morning as the flag controversy continues in the state.

A House rules committee voted to approve a flag committee. They want to form a commission to design a new flag to be voted upon in November that will read, “In God We Trust.”

The House may soon vote to suspend the deadline on House rules; if passed, this would allow a vote to change the state flag.

