2 Memphis Hustle players earn All G-League Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Memphis Hustle Players Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs for earning All G-League status in the virus-shortened season.
Uthoff makes the first team averaging 18.9 ponts, 10.7 rebounds and three assists. Hannahs, a former Arkansas Star, earns third team honors averaging more than 21 points a game with 2.3 rebounds and two assists.
The Hustle won their division after opening the season with a G-League record 10 game winning streak.
