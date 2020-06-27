2 Memphis Hustle players earn All G-League Honors

By Jarvis Greer | June 27, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated June 27 at 8:05 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Memphis Hustle Players Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs for earning All G-League status in the virus-shortened season.

Uthoff makes the first team averaging 18.9 ponts, 10.7 rebounds and three assists. Hannahs, a former Arkansas Star, earns third team honors averaging more than 21 points a game with 2.3 rebounds and two assists.

The Hustle won their division after opening the season with a G-League record 10 game winning streak.

