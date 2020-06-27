Memphis officers rally to speak out against police brutality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As protests continue in the Mid-South, Memphis law enforcement joined to show support against police brutality.
Memphis police officers gathered in the Wolfchase area earlier Saturday to speak out against law enforcement brutality and to call for unity in the community.
Police Association President Mike Williams was there and says this is just the beginning.
“We started an initiative called Cops Against Injustice and this is just the beginning. we’ll have a rally today and billboards and a PSA,” said Williams. “I think it’s important for the cops side of this to be heard.”
People in attendance included members of the Memphis Police Association, the sheriff’s association and more.
