Tigers basketball aims high in recruiting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway is working the recruiting trail and turning heads up in Minnesota.
Seven-footer Chet Holmgren of Minneapolis puts the Tigers on his Final List of seven schools.
Holmgren is rated the No. 4 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021 by 24/7 Sports.
Called a seven-foot guard, Holmgren has great handles, range, and anticipation around the basket.
Also on his list is Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Ohio State, and Georgetown.
