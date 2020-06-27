Tracking a warm & muggy weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Mondays highs will reach into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 and lows will all into the upper to middle 70s. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs will reach into the upper 80s with lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, afternoon highs will reach into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.