Tracking a warm & muggy weekend

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this weekend all thanks to the heat and humidity that will be ramping up as we move towards the start of next week.
Cloudy skies and passing showers are possible across the Mid-South this morning. For Saturday expect the mostly cloudy skies to stick around today with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. A few showers or storms will be possible this afternoon as the heat and humidity begin to rise across the region. Highs today will reach into the upper 80s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph and lows in the middle to lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. High: Upper 80s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Lower to middle 70s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Expect a hot and muggy day tomorrow under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. Pop-up, isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Lows will fall into the upper to middle 70s Sunday night under partly to mostly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Mondays highs will reach into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 and lows will all into the upper to middle 70s. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, highs will reach into the upper 80s with lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, afternoon highs will reach into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.
