USL group set for 901 FC return to play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now know what group Memphis 901 FC is placed in as the United Soccer League prepares to return to the pitch next month.
The boys in blue will play in Group G, and they'll be matched with the Birmingham Legion, Charlotte Independence, and North Carolina FC.
There are eight groups total for the USL's 35 teams.
They are all grouped by proximity, so as to cut down on travel expenses.
Most of the 15 games left for 901 FC will be against Group G.
Memphis' Sporting Director Tim Howard tells USL the Pairing makes sense.
"We like the Group." Howard says. "i think it's very good. There will be some unique challenges along with way. Good Matchups. I think i speak for everybody in the League that you could put us in a box and we'll be happy."
901 FC will play its Group G mates four times each, home and home, then three matches against other foes close to the Region.
The USL Soccer season resumes July 11.
